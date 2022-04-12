ARES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.67, changing hands as low as $75.49 per share. Ares Management Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARES's low point in its 52 week range is $50.46 per share, with $90.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.