Ares intends to buy 60% of AMP's asset management arm's private markets business

Adds details of negotiation, background

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday U.S.-based Ares Management ARES.N intends to buy 60% of the private markets businesses of the Australian company's asset management arm AMP Capital for A$1.35 billion ($1.06 billion).

Under the proposed deal, the troubled Australian wealth manager will retain 40% of the private markets business that deals in infrastructure and real estate investments. The whole joint venture is valued at A$2.25 billion.

AMP added that the total implied value for AMP Capital's existing private markets business was as much as A$3.15 billion.

Earlier in February, AMP said Ares had withdrawn a A$6.36 billion takeover offer for the whole company.

With the proposed deal, AMP's portfolio review comes to an end, the company said in a statement, adding that it and Ares now had 30 days to exclusively work toward a binding agreement.

Ares, which had $197 billion in assets under management at the end of December, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2721 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.