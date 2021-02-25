US Markets
Ares intends to buy 60% of AMP's asset management arm's private markets business

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Feb 26 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd AMP.AX said on Friday U.S.-based Ares Management ARES.N intends to buy 60% of the private markets businesses of the Australian company's asset management arm AMP Capital for A$1.35 billion ($1.06 billion).

Under the proposed deal, the troubled Australian wealth manager will retain 40% of the private markets business that deals in infrastructure and real estate investments. The whole joint venture is valued at A$2.25 billion.

AMP added that the total implied value for AMP Capital's existing private markets business was as much as A$3.15 billion.

Earlier in February, AMP said Ares had withdrawn a A$6.36 billion takeover offer for the whole company.

With the proposed deal, AMP's portfolio review comes to an end, the company said in a statement, adding that it and Ares now had 30 days to exclusively work toward a binding agreement.

Ares, which had $197 billion in assets under management at the end of December, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.2721 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

