Ares gifts AMP’s new CEO a consolation prize

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Refiles to add byline.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management. New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal https://corporate.amp.com.au/content/dam/corporate/shareholdercentre/files/asx-announcements/2021/december/211224_PrivateMarketsCo_divestment_of_Infrastructure_Debt_platform.pdf with the U.S. investment firm.

Granted, it’s only for A$7 billion ($5 billion) of infrastructure debt, not majority ownership of the entire A$59 billion of assets managed by the PrivateMarketsCo unit that Ares was chasing earlier. But George, the former ANZ deputy CEO who joined in August, has squeezed A$428 million, a decent 6% of assets, out of the buyer. AMP could earn up to A$150 million more, too, depending on how the funds perform under new ownership. The almost 7% Friday morning jump in AMP’s stock shows shareholders welcome the festive consolation prize. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Intel’s apology underlines China dilemma

Test maker deal preps for life after Covid-19

Renault sends mixed Chinese messages

Norway’s pangolin stance spotlights Chinese pharma

UK watchdog’s hedge fund fine shows blunter teeth

(Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.