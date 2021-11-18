Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that ARDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.27, the dividend yield is 7.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARDC was $16.27, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.66 and a 24.2% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

ARDC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ardc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARDC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 1.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARDC at 3.33%.

