Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ARDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.26, the dividend yield is 8.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARDC was $13.26, representing a -16.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.91 and a 63.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

