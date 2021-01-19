Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ARDC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARDC was $14.57, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.91 and a 79.84% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARDC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARDC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 14.38% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARDC at 3.35%.

