Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARDC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ARDC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.95, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARDC was $14.95, representing a -6.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.91 and a 84.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARDC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARDC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARDC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 21.04% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARDC at 3.34%.

