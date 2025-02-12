Ares Commercial Real Estate Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Specialty finance company Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) reported Wednesday a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of $10.66 million or $0.20 per share, compared to $39.41 million or $0.73 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Distributable loss was $0.15 per share, compared to distributable earnings of $0.20 per share last year.

Excluding realized losses, distributable earnings for the quarter was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, six analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the quarter edged down to $17.51 million from $17.55 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $16.83 million for the quarter.

The Board of Directors of the Company also declared a regular cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the first quarter of 2025, payable on April 15, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

