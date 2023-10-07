Ares Commercial Real Estate (FRA:41I) Price Target Increased by 8.32% to 10.55

The average one-year price target for Ares Commercial Real Estate (FRA:41I) has been revised to 10.55 / share. This is an increase of 8.32% from the prior estimate of 9.74 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.95 to a high of 11.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.64% from the latest reported closing price of 8.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Commercial Real Estate. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 7.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 41I is 0.06%, a decrease of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 22,422K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,522K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 41I by 2.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,248K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 41I by 15.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,088K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 41I by 3.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,025K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares, representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 41I by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 960K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 13.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 41I by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.