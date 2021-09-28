Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ACRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.67, the dividend yield is 8.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $15.67, representing a -7.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.98 and a 76.96% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.3%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acre Dividend History page.

