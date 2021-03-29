Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $13.91, representing a -7.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.05 and a 250.38% increase over the 52 week low of $3.97.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.03%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACRE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 46.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACRE at 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.