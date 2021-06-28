Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.09, the dividend yield is 9.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $15.09, representing a -11.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.98 and a 92.97% increase over the 52 week low of $7.82.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.3%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

