Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 19, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.9, the dividend yield is 9.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $14.9, representing a -12.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.98 and a 33.51% increase over the 52 week low of $11.16.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.36%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the acre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

