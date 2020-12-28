Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ACRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ACRE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.22, the dividend yield is 10.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ACRE was $12.22, representing a -31.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.72 and a 339.57% increase over the 52 week low of $2.78.

ACRE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). ACRE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports ACRE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.22%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ACRE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ACRE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ACRE as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 22.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ACRE at 0.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.