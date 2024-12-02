Ares Capital upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea upgraded Ares Capital (ARCC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $23 price target The firm adjusted ratings in the business development company sector, saying Q3 credit headwinds were still broad but more benign.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ARCC:
- Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ares Capital price target raised to $22 from $21 at B. Riley
- Ares Capital Reports Strong Investment Growth and Earnings
- Ares Capital: James Miller appointed co-president, board expanded by one member
- Ares Capital reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus 59c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.