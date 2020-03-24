Ares Capital Stock Rallies as Lender Assures Investors It Can Weather the Covid-19 Crisis

The business development company said it has $2.7 billion of cash and substantial secured credit facilities to weather the crisis.

Ares Capital, which has seen its shares fall more than 45% this month, said it has $2.7 billion of cash and substantial secured credit facilities to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Ares (ticker: ARCC), one of the largest business development companies, said in a March 23 letter to shareholders that it has seen increased funding requests from borrowers, which it has satisfied. The specialty-finance company said its “strong liquidity position” will allow it to meet those contractual requests and make additional investments on “increasingly attractive terms.”

BDCs typically lend to small and midmarket companies that are often backed by private-equity firms. The BDCs themselves are also sometimes managed by PE firms. Carlyle Group (CG) and Investcorp have BDCs.

Last week, several PE firms directed their portfolio companies impacted by Covid-19 to draw down their revolving loans. The move was an attempt to maintain liquidity.

“We have successfully navigated market cycles and disruptions in the past and believe that we are well positioned to weather the current market and emerge as a strong company in a more favorable investing environment after the disruption,” Ares CEO and Director Kipp deVeer said in the letter.

Ares said the earliest maturity date for any of its bank loans is March 2024, while none of its unsecured term notes are due until 2022. As of March 15, more than half of its funded debt capital was in unsecured term notes. Such loans give Ares “significant unencumbered assets and provide meaningful overcollateralization of our secured credit facilities,” according to the letter. (Its $2.7 billion cash hoard was also as of March 15.)

Ares sought to reassure investors as Covid-19 volatility whipsaws the U.S. stock market. The virus has caused several states to issue shelter-in-place orders and prompted the closure of many businesses in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Ares said it has been in constant dialogue with its portfolio companies but said it is “too early to quantify the impacts of Covid-19.”

Other BDCs have seen their stock drop this month. Shares of FS KKR Capital (FSK) have fallen 46% this month, while Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) dropped nearly 50%. BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) has shed 54%.

Ares’s portfolio, as of Dec. 31, includes 354 companies—about 85% of them backed by private equity—and was worth about $14.9 billion. Excluding its Senior Direct Lending Program and Ivy Hill Asset Management, no single borrower accounts for more than 3% of the portfolio at fair value. Ares said that its portfolio is more concentrated in defensive sectors like health-care services, software and services, and commercial and professional services, and is underweight cyclical industries like retail, energy, and transportation.

Ares stock was up 18.4%, at $9.57, in recent trading. The S&P 500 was up 7.1%.

