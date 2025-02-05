News & Insights

Ares Capital Says Kipp DeVeer To Step Down As CEO; Kort Schnabel Named Replacement

February 05, 2025 — 07:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), a specialty finance company, Wednesday said Kipp deVeer will step down as its chief executive officer with effect from April 30. Consequently it promoted Co-President Kort Schnabel as the new CEO effective the same date.

Jim Miller, appointed Co-President of Ares Capital in October 2024, will now serve as the sole President.

Schnabel joined Ares Management Corporation in 2001 and is now a Partner and Co-Head of the U.S. Direct Lending strategy. Schnabel also serves on the Investment Committee of Ares Capital's investment adviser.

In the pre-market trading, Ares Capital shares were 2.86% down to $2.86 on the Nasdaq.

