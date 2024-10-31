Ares Capital Reports Strong Investment Growth and Earnings

Ares Capital ( (ARCC) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ares Capital presented to its investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides direct loans and other investments to private middle-market companies in the United States. It operates primarily in the business development company (BDC) sector and aims to deliver attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors.

In its latest earnings report, Ares Capital announced a dividend of $0.48 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The company reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, highlighting strong performance metrics and robust investment activity.

Ares Capital achieved a GAAP net income of $394 million, or $0.62 per share, compared to $500 million, or $0.89 per share, in the same quarter last year. The company reported net investment income of $361 million, an increase from $289 million in the previous year. Notably, the company made new investment commitments of approximately $3.9 billion during the quarter, reflecting significant growth from $1.6 billion in the prior year.

The company’s portfolio investments at fair value rose to $25.9 billion from $22.9 billion at the end of 2023, while stockholders’ equity increased to $12.8 billion from $11.2 billion. Ares Capital’s strategic focus remains on maintaining a diversified and strong balance sheet, which it believes differentiates it in the BDC sector.

Looking ahead, Ares Capital’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects, supported by a diversified portfolio and stable investment-grade profile. The company aims to continue generating value for its shareholders through disciplined investment strategies and stable dividend payments.

