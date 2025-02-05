Ares Capital Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on February 5, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4794189/52DB397F1DDFB208415868C59641E83E

To listen to the call, dial +1 (800) 343-4849 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9848 (International), conference ID ARCCQ424.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 839-2457 (US) or +1 (402) 220-7217 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.