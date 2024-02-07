Ares Capital Q4 23 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 7, 2024, to discuss Q4 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.arescapitalcorp.com/

To listen to the call, dial +1 (800) 579-2543 (US) or +1 (785) 424-1789 (International), conference ID ARCCQ124.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 753-6121 (US) or +1 (402) 220-2676 (International).

