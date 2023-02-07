Ares Capital Q4 22 Earnings Conference Call AT 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on February 7, 2023, to discuss Q4 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.arescapitalcorp.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International), access code 584901.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International), access code 582648.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.