Ares Capital Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 9, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.arescapitalcorp-ir.com/new-events-presentations/event-calendar/default.aspx

To listen to the call, dial (888) 317-6003 (US) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (International), Elite Entry Number 8303537.

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) with conference number 10162158.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.