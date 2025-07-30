Ares Capital Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates as Expenses Rise Y/Y

Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2025 core earnings of 50 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also reflected a decline of 18% from the prior-year quarter.



The results were primarily hurt by a decline in total investment income and higher expenses. Nonetheless, the company’s robust portfolio activities offered some support.



GAAP net income was $361 million or 52 cents per share compared with $322 million or 52 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

ARCC’s Total Investment Income Falls, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $745 million, down 1.3% year over year. The fall was largely due to a decline in interest income from investments and capital structuring service fees. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $746.7 million.



Total quarterly expenses were $395 million, up 11% year over year. The rise was mainly due to higher interest and credit facility fees, and base management fee.

Portfolio Activities Robust for ARCC

In the second quarter, the company made gross commitments worth $2.57 billion to new and existing portfolio companies compared with $3.86 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The company exited $1.96 billion of commitments compared with $1.38 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $27.9 billion as of June 30, 2025.



The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $24.8 billion.

Ares Capital’s Balance Sheet Strong

As of June 30, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $447 million, down from $635 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Ares Capital had $6.8 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of June 30, 2025. Total outstanding debt was $14.1 billion.



As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $29.1 billion and stockholders’ equity was $14 billion.



Net asset value was $19.90 per share, up from $19.89 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Our Take on ARCC

Driven by the rise in the demand for customized financing, growth in total investment income is expected in the near term. Increased investment commitments will likely keep supporting ARCC’s financials. However, its expansion strategies may lead to a rise in costs in the near term. Regulatory constraints pose another major headwind.

