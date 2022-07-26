Ares Capital Q2 22 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on July 26, 2022, to discuss Q2 22 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.arescapitalcorp.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 (844) 200-6205 (US) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (International) with access code 857594.

For a replay call, dial +1 (866) 813-9403 (US) or +44 204 525 0658 (International) with access code 715312.

