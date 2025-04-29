Ares Capital Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on April 29, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://ir.arescapitalcorp.com/new-events-presentations/event-calendar

To listen to the call, dial +1 (800) 225-9448 (US) or +1 (203) 518-9708 (International), conference ID ARCCQ125.

For a replay call, dial +1 (800) 753-5479 (US) or +1 (402) 220-2675 (International).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.