Ares Capital put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Ares Capital (ARCC) with 1,943 puts trading, or 1.3x expected. Most active are Feb-25 21 puts and Jan-25 22 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 2,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.59, while ATM IV is up nearly 4 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 11th.
