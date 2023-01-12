Markets
ARCC

Ares Capital Prices Public Offering Of 10.50 Mln Shares

January 12, 2023 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) said that it has priced a public offering of 10.50 million shares of its common stock. The offering was upsized from its previously announced offering size of 9 million shares.

On January 12, 2023, the official close price of Ares Capital's common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ARCC" was $19.61 per share.

Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1.58 million shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on January 18, 2023.

The company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay certain outstanding indebtedness under its credit facilities.

Ares Capital may reborrow under its credit facilities for general corporate purposes, which include investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.