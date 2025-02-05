ARES CAPITAL Earnings Results: $ARCC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARES CAPITAL ($ARCC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.55 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $759,000,000, missing estimates of $801,087,487 by $-42,087,487.
ARES CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of ARES CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,434,125 shares (+615.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,970,577
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,180,864 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,667,292
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,677,900 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,135,226
- FMR LLC removed 1,622,077 shares (-30.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,966,292
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,489,552 shares (+11.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,606,293
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,222,922 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,607,986
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 989,841 shares (+3225.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,727,270
