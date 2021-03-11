Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ARCC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCC was $19.08, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.22 and a 141.52% increase over the 52 week low of $7.90.

ARCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.4%, compared to an industry average of -4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 34.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARCC at 12.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.