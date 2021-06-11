Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that ARCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 8.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCC was $19.73, representing a -1.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.10 and a 50.04% increase over the 52 week low of $13.15.

ARCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF). ARCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.49%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (ARCC)

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (ARCC)

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ARCC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 22.89% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of ARCC at 9.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.