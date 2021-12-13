Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.75, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCC was $20.75, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.74 and a 28.32% increase over the 52 week low of $16.17.

ARCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). ARCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.58. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.78%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCC as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX)

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 2.12% over the last 100 days. PEX has the highest percent weighting of ARCC at 9.95%.

