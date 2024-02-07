Ares Capital Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $413 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $413 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.60

