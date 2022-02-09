Ares Capital Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $382 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $378 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $382 Mln. vs. $378 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.