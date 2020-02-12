Ares Capital Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.