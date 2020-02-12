Markets
ARCC

Ares Capital Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $153 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARCC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular