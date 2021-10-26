Ares Capital Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $334 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44

