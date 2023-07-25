Ares Capital Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $331 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $111 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $331 Mln. vs. $111 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57

