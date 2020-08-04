Markets
Ares Capital Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $277 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38

