Ares Capital Corp. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $174 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.83 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.