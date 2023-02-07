Markets
ARCC

Ares Capital Corp. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

February 07, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $174 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $382 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $174 Mln. vs. $382 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.34 vs. $0.83 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.