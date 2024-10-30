Ares Capital Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $394 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $500 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $394 Mln. vs. $500 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.89 last year.

