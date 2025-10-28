Ares Capital Corp. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $404 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to $782 million from $775 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

