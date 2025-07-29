Ares Capital Corp. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $361 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $745 million from $755 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

