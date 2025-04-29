Ares Capital Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $241 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $449 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company posted total investment income of $732 million, higher than $701 million recorded for the same period last year. For the second quarter, the Board will pay a dividend of $0.48 per share on June 30, to stockholders of record as of June 13.

