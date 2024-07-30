Ares Capital Corp. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $322 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.61 last year.

