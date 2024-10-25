Ares Capital (ARCC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Ares Capital (ARCC) ending at $21.58, denoting a -0.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The private equity firm's shares have seen an increase of 4.79% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.59, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $766.58 million, indicating a 17.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.39 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, representing changes of +0.84% and +14.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Ares Capital presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Ares Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.06 of its industry.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 220, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.