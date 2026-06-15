Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Ares Capital (ARCC) ended the recent trading session at $18.62, demonstrating a -3.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.65% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.07%.

The private equity firm's stock has climbed by 1.9% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 2.86% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.47, marking a 6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $771.08 million, up 3.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.91 per share and revenue of $3.11 billion, which would represent changes of -4.98% and +1.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.14.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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