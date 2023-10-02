Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.17, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private equity firm had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $655.14 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.84% and +23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ares Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Ares Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.29, so we one might conclude that Ares Capital is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

