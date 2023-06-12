Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.05, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained 4.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $623.16 million, up 30.1% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion, which would represent changes of +14.36% and +19.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ares Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ares Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

