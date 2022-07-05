Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $18.79, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 4.84% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Ares Capital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. On that day, Ares Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $466.61 million, up 1.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.63% and +3.98%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Ares Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.