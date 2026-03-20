Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) ended the recent trading session at $17.96, demonstrating a -1.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the private equity firm had lost 4.01% was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.48, showcasing a 4% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $768.96 million, showing a 5.05% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and a revenue of $3.12 billion, representing changes of -3.98% and +2.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% lower. Ares Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Ares Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.96.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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