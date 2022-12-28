Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $18.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.18% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.77%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 5.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $573.91 million, up 8.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $2.03 billion, which would represent changes of +16.27% and +11.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ares Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.46.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.